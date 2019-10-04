Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.10

Renold plc (LON:RNO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.10 and traded as high as $21.98. Renold shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 105,313 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renold in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $48.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other Renold news, insider Mark Harper bought 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £23,750 ($31,033.58).

About Renold (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

