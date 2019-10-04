Relex One Day Volume Tops $647.00 (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Relex token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Sistemkoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Relex has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar. Relex has a total market cap of $577,162.00 and $647.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00190393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.79 or 0.01013161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023572 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00089201 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,854,204,013 tokens. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX . Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Relex’s official website is www.relex.io

Relex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, Sistemkoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

