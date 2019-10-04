Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 238 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.56. 249,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,581. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $214.83 and a 52 week high of $277.98.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.3014 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

