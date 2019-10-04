Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,334 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2,914.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,176,000 after buying an additional 10,983,055 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,193,000 after buying an additional 10,735,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,273,259,000 after buying an additional 7,230,052 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,994,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,245,000 after buying an additional 3,656,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.50. 1,145,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,314,271. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,340,891.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Nomura set a $40.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $54.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

