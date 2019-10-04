Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $521,000 Stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 577.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,633,000 after acquiring an additional 174,887 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 964,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 147.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,451,000 after acquiring an additional 274,175 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $6.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.57. 442,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $187.08 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $608.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.96, for a total transaction of $2,338,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $2,439,486.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at $442,095.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,810 shares of company stock worth $12,012,240 over the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target (down from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $290.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.86.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.