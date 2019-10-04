Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $5,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,026,600. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $271.75. The stock had a trading volume of 43,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,351. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $208.23 and a one year high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $340.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.06.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

