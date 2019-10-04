Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 579 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. H2O AM LLP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 348,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 128,428 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 114,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 909,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.75. 812,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.