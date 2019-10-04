Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 241 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.98. 17,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,362. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.45 and a 12 month high of $177.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.06.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.