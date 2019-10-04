Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,646 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 231,079 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,142,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,833 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 285,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.14. 45,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,529. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $77.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $161,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $193,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,930. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

