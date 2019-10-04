Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $87.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital set a $150.00 price target on Regenxbio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI set a $79.00 price target on Regenxbio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Svb Leerink raised Regenxbio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Regenxbio in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Regenxbio news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,977,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $563,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,800,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,486 shares of company stock worth $2,183,662 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Regenxbio by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 196,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regenxbio by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regenxbio by 59.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Regenxbio by 119.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regenxbio by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGNX stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 508,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,775. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21. Regenxbio has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.58 and a quick ratio of 14.58.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 88.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regenxbio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

