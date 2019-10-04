Raymond James Increases F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target to $14.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $305.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.58 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In related news, Director James D. Chiafullo acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,847 shares in the company, valued at $725,289.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Motley acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,878.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock worth $66,460. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 59.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 44.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 21.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

