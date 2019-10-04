Rapids (RPD) Hits Market Cap of $942,259.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Rapids has a market cap of $942,259.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last week, Rapids has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00191349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.01015985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090479 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 21,641,152,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,819,565,313 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

