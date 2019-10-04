Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PACK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,763. Ranpak has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Get Ranpak alerts:

In other news, CFO Trent Meyerhoefer bought 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $78,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,380 shares of company stock valued at $171,410.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on consumer products related businesses with a focus on companies in consumer products or services; food and beverages; and related manufacturing or industrial services categories in North America or Western Europe.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.