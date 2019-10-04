QYNO (QNO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,594.00

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 73.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, QYNO has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. QYNO has a total market capitalization of $1,594.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QYNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org . QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

