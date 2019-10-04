Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001525 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Tidex. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $8.66 million and $274,988.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020611 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.47 or 0.02237221 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011713 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000720 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,246,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

