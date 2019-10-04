Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Quantum from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS:QMCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,353. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. Quantum has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $6.28.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.63 million during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead acquired 8,331 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $49,486.14. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson acquired 100,000 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 188,331 shares of company stock worth $966,486. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

