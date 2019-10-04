Qbic Achieves Market Cap of $13,116.00 (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. Qbic has a total market cap of $13,116.00 and $1.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qbic has traded 65.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qbic coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qbic alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00859073 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Qbic

Qbic (CRYPTO:QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbic’s official website is qbic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.