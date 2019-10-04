Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Boosted by Wedbush

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the retailer will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBBY. Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,610 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $288,858,000 after buying an additional 574,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,717,000 after buying an additional 2,684,312 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,135,000 after buying an additional 3,098,546 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,251,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,910,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,908 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

