Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Q2 from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Q2 from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Q2 from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Q2 in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.04.

Q2 stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.01. 527,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -202.73 and a beta of 1.27. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Odus Edward Wittenburg, Jr. sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $1,914,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,562.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rekha Garapati sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $227,657.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,900.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,762 shares of company stock worth $23,936,000. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 67.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Q2 by 82.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steelhead Partners LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

