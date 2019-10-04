PutinCoin Price Down 47.9% Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $74,091.00 and approximately $67.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Crex24 and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 47.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00031559 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00071768 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001573 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00130866 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,212.85 or 1.00193000 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000669 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003455 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002384 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 864,587,090 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.