Pura (PURA) One Day Volume Tops $105.00

Pura (CURRENCY:PURA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. Pura has a total market cap of $70,310.00 and approximately $105.00 worth of Pura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pura has traded 77.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pura coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007200 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pura Profile

Pura (CRYPTO:PURA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Pura’s total supply is 182,986,134 coins and its circulating supply is 176,203,640 coins. Pura’s official Twitter account is @PuraSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pura is mypura.io

Buying and Selling Pura

Pura can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

