Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,215. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $2,996,632.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 373,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,361,761.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $35,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,381. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 201,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.