PTON Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 29.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. PTON has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $3,288.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, PTON has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PTON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00191349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.01015985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090479 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PTON Token Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,181,570,373 tokens. The official website for PTON is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.