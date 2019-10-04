PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,070,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.60% of PTC Therapeutics worth $228,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,593 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 400.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

PTCT stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.76. 15,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,659. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.08. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 76.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 15,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $685,058.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTCT. ValuEngine cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

