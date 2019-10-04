Prudential PLC Sells 1,567,538 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,023 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,567,538 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 977.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,533 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $407,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $327,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,385 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $278,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,082 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $947,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,697,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,794 shares of company stock worth $12,846,450. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.17. The company had a trading volume of 922,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,822,145. The company has a market capitalization of $105.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.54. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $54.71 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.59.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

