Prudential PLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the second quarter worth $243,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the second quarter worth $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the second quarter worth $675,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the second quarter worth $1,114,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,282,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.02. 15,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,537. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $51.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1742 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

