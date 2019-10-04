Prudential PLC Purchases 189 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Evergy by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,879,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,478,000 after buying an additional 1,246,803 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Evergy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,100,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,616,000 after buying an additional 74,101 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Evergy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,554,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,682,000 after buying an additional 276,878 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Evergy by 40.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,158,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,010,000 after buying an additional 626,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Evergy by 19.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,977,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,944,000 after buying an additional 324,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,673. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.16.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Evergy had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 71.16%.

In related news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $379,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $260,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.