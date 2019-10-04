Prudential PLC Invests $348,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,470. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $176.11 and a one year high of $292.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 765.45%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.44, for a total transaction of $631,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,442 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

