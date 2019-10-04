Prudential PLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.08% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,047,000 after acquiring an additional 292,830 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6,873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after buying an additional 240,848 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,210,000 after buying an additional 175,785 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,325,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,762,000 after buying an additional 101,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.66. 1,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,482. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.41. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $113.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 2,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $239,005.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.70 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

