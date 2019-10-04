Prudential PLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays cut Agilent Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of A stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.23. 121,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $82.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.71.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.66%.

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $314,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,909,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,635 shares of company stock worth $2,507,293.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

