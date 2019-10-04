Prudential PLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 532,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,542 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.96% of Tarena International worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,887,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares during the period. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEDU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.01. 4,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,751. Tarena International Inc has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tarena International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

