Prudential PLC Buys 699 Shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 24.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,085,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,535 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 27.0% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,368,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,115,000 after purchasing an additional 503,555 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 17.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 766,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,371 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 11.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 59,483 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 7.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 460,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,188 shares during the period. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ternium stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.38. 207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.66. Ternium SA has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $32.99.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Ternium had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ternium SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

