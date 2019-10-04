Prudential PLC Acquires New Shares in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 219,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 35,292 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Masco by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 173,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 83,554 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. 39,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

