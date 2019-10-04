Prudential PLC Acquires New Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,892 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Citrix Systems by 25.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,073,877 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $306,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632,553 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,932 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,468 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 450,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $615,923.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,511 shares in the company, valued at $33,497,291.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $520,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,335.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,473 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,732. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.27. 6,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,236. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.12.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

