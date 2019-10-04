Prudential PLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQC. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 11.9% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,280,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,212,000 after purchasing an additional 455,196 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 73.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 805,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,200,000 after acquiring an additional 341,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 21.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,598,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,659,000 after acquiring an additional 286,700 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 68.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 585,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,151,000 after acquiring an additional 238,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,692,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,094,000 after acquiring an additional 210,251 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $3.43 on Friday, hitting $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,761. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 86.78 and a current ratio of 86.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Several brokerages have commented on EQC. JMP Securities downgraded Equity Commonwealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

