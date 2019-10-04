Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.93

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as low as $3.55. Providence Resources shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 2,135,649 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

Providence Resources Company Profile (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through two segments, UK Exploration Assets and Republic of Ireland Exploration Assets. Its exploration assets are located in the Celtic Sea Basin, Kish Bank Basin, Northern Porcupine Basin, Southern Porcupine Basin, Goban Spur Basin, and St.

