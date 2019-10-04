Proton Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $183,837.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $183,837.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, LBank, BitForex and CoinTiger.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00191558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.01016531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023979 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00090341 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,254,257,045 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global . The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank, FCoin, CoinTiger, DDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

