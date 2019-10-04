ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.80

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.80 and traded as high as $31.01. ProShares UltraShort QQQ shares last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 115,416 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QID. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 179.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $518,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:QID)

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

