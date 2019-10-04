ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $27.62

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.35, but opened at $27.62. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 34,270,102 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,355,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

