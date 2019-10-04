Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 22,404.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,549,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,875 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,112,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,367 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Progressive by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,531,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,735 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Progressive by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,520,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,282,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,779,270,000 after purchasing an additional 608,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $973,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,962.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,978,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,855 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.14. 17,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,640. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

