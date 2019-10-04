Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.28. 2,118,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,046,765. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $125.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

