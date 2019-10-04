Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.0% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 100,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 84,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 360,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 44,091 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.89.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $619,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $122.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,118,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,046,765. The firm has a market cap of $311.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $78.49 and a 1 year high of $125.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

