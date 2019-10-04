PRIZM Price Down 7% Over Last Week (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $19.43 million and $170,436.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00004526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,185.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.38 or 0.02730278 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012135 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001759 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00460879 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008273 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 99,590,293 coins and its circulating supply is 52,502,900 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

