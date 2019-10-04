Private Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,561,497,000 after acquiring an additional 128,157 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 13,959.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,195,000 after acquiring an additional 114,886 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,370,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,714,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,298 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,548,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,300,908,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 368.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,416,000 after acquiring an additional 45,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Barclays cut Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.60.

NYSE MTD traded up $7.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $670.62. 5,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,976. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $681.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $740.74. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $500.74 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

