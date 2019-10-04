Private Trust Co. NA Has $716,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,398,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,172,355,000 after purchasing an additional 425,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,305,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,725,000 after purchasing an additional 919,406 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,849,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,389,000 after purchasing an additional 85,215 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,676,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,285,000 after purchasing an additional 117,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.55.

PAYX stock traded down $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $81.31. 56,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,666. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total value of $63,001.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,935.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $51,082.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,137 shares of company stock worth $4,275,323 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

