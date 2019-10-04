Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,827.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,469,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,012,000 after acquiring an additional 68,729 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.09. 117,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,799. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.07 and a 52-week high of $130.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.23 and its 200-day moving average is $125.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

