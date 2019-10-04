Private Trust Co. NA Buys 2,072 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,296 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 345,982 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,567,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $886,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,921 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,444,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $822,884,000 after purchasing an additional 430,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,088,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $702,965,000 after purchasing an additional 626,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,745,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,839,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $57.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 935,143 shares of company stock valued at $49,307,209. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

