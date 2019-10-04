Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 204.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,580,942,000 after buying an additional 22,110,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,125,391,000 after buying an additional 5,932,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7,972.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,781,000 after buying an additional 4,364,152 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17,466.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,207,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,788,000 after buying an additional 4,183,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,892,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,367,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.64. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $421.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie set a $226.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.92.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

