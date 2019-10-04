Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 283 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 59.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 171.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.92. The company had a trading volume of 170,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.91. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.62.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.0715 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

