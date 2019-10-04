Private Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caci International were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caci International by 50.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caci International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.18.

In other Caci International news, insider Kenneth Asbury sold 14,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $2,943,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.22, for a total transaction of $54,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,888. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CACI opened at $224.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. Caci International Inc has a twelve month low of $138.39 and a twelve month high of $235.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.21.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Caci International’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caci International Inc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

